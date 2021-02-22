close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
February 22, 2021

Sara Ali Khan details loving bond with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 22, 2021
'This pandemic has allowed us to be together,' Sara Ali Khan shared 

Sara Ali Khan shed light on her deep connection with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The actress said quarantine gave her the opportunity to spend more time with Ibrahim and rebuild their relationship.

"We’ve never been as thick as we’d like to be. This pandemic has allowed us to be together. We’ve finally reached a point where we have the same interest."

In a recent interview with Elle, Sara opened about the good sides of the pandemic as it transformed her relationship with her brother.

“Ibrahim is the smarter one you know. It doesn’t seem like it, but he is. He is the one with more perception and I take his opinion on a lot of things. He is a guy of few words and his words matter a lot, and he matters a lot,” the 25-year-old actress said.

