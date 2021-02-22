close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
February 22, 2021

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain exude couple goals in latest snap

Pakistani couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain never cease to leave fans swooning.

From quirky snaps to adorable couple photos, they are often seen winning hearts with their cute photos.

In their most recent snap together, shared on Iqra's Instagram, they were spotted dressed in matching navy blue pajamas, holding hands.

The two exuded couple goals as they looked adorable posing as though they are in a movie.

Take a look:



