Sajal Ali sends love, good wishes to Mahira Khan as she releases teaser of 'Baarwan Khiladi'

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan received love and good wishes from Sajal Ali after the former released teaser of her debut production Baarwan Khiladi.



Mahira took to Instagram and shared the teaser of the web series with caption, “Bismillah” followed by folded hands emoji days after announcing the production venture.

The teaser also caught the attention of the Alif actress.



Sajal commented, “This looks really cool!!! Good luck @mahirahkhan” followed by heart emoticons.

Ayesha Omar, Momal Sheikh and other fellow showbiz stars also congratulated Mahira and the entire team

Ayesha Omar commented, “Congrattttttssss Mahirooooo, the team and the entire cast and crew!!!! So so so excited and happy for all of you. Can’t wait for it to be complete. Thank you for this. This is exactly what we need. MashAllah.”

Momal wrote, “Ufff too good.. super excited, can’t wait for this one.. congratulations @mahirahkhan @ninakashif and the entire team of baarwan khiladi MashAllah.”