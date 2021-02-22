close
Mon Feb 22, 2021
Kareena Kapoor, newborn son are 'safe and healthy', Saif Ali Khan updates on their health

Kareena Kapoor, newborn son are 'safe and healthy', Saif Ali Khan updates on their health

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan and her newborn son are ‘safe and healthy’, Saif Ali Khan updated fans after they welcomed their second child.

Saif also thanked his fans and well-wishers for their love and support.

In a statement, the Tanhaji actor also confirmed the birth of a baby boy and also updated fans on the health of Kareena and the newborn baby.

He said, “We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy.”

“Thank you to our well wishers for their love and support.”

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby on Sunday, February 21, 2021.

