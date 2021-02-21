Hasnain vows to help Quetta Gladiators fight back in PSL 2021 with 'aggressive bowling'

The News/Author

KARACHI: Young talent Mohammad Hasnain has vowed to help the Quetta Gladiators fight back in the sixth iteration of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) "with [his] aggressive bowling".

Hasnain's remarks came during a post-match interview with The News after his side went down against Karachi Kings.

"I aim to bowl as fast as possible" in PSL 2021 and become the tournament's best bowler, he told The News, adding that the Gladiators would do better in the next game.

"I was excited for this game but we couldn’t put enough runs on board, although we tried our best. After a small total, I tried to bowl aggressively and try to get wickets early on," the 20-year-old said about the PSL 2021's opener between Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.



"Target today was to get openers out as soon as possible," he said about his 2/18 in four overs.

The Hyderabad-based fast bowler, who has played 6 ODIs and 10 T20Is for Pakistan, said he was trying his best to maintain the fitness level and bowl as fast as possible.

"My goal is to make my team victorious and be the best bowler in the tournament. I want to give my best and along with my fellow fast bowlers — Nasim Shah and Usman Shinwari — do well and make Quetta Gladiators win games in PSL," Hasnain said.



'No fun for players' without a crowd

"I am hopeful of continuing with my aggressive bowling in remaining matches of PSL and help Gladiators fight back in the tournament," he added.

Hasnain also shared his delight to see some crowd at the stadium after playing months of cricket behind closed doors and hoped to see more spectators being allowed at venues in matches to come.

"There’s some crowd at the stadium and that’s very exciting for us, I was good to play in front of some crowd after a long time because without the crowd there’s no fun for players.



"I hope there will be more crowd allowed in matches to come during PSL," he added.