Nora Fatehi hopes to win best actress award next year

Bollywood dance sensation and actress Nora Fatehi, who won the ‘Performer of The Year Award’ at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards 2021, has expressed hope to achieve the best actress award next year.



Nora took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture of herself after she received the award. The awards ceremony was held in Mumbai on Saturday night.

The Dilbar girl also thanked DPIFF for honouring her.

Nora Fatehi wrote, “Thank you so much @dpiff_official for honouring me with the Performer of The Year Award!”.

‘It means so much that I’ve been recognised and appreciated for my work and presence! All the bleeding knees, back injuries, bruises, cuts, sleepless nights were all worth it.”



“I am always grateful to my fans and supporters.. this uplifts me and encourages me to do more to create an even bigger impact in the world of entertainment!,” Nora said and added “Cheers to more performance oriented songs and Films, this is the start of my presence in content driven films and performances as an actor now! Lets do this! Next year ill be taking best actress award too... Wait for it.”