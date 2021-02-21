Reema Khan meets ‘Ertugrul’ team as she visits Turkey

Reema Khan met Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul team in Istanbul and received warm welcome there.



Pakistani star took to Instagram and revealed that she received warm welcome from ‘Ertugrul’ team as she visited Istanbul on Sunday.

She also shared adorable photos from her Turkish visit and said, “Received a very warm welcome from Mr Kemal Tekden and his Daughter Nurbanu (production team of Ertugural Ghazi) in Istanbul.”

Reema also posted dazzling pictures on her Instagram story.



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Earlier, Reema, who lives in US with her family, shared a video clip from an empty airport amid the coronavirus pandemic and prayed for the entire humanity.

She also revealed in the video that she was travelling to Istanbul.

