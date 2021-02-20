Eminem leaves fans excited with new collection of music videos

Marshall Mathers Friday left his fans excited when he "welcomed" his fans to "Eminem Show".

The "Lose Yourself" rapper on Friday released a collection of his music videos remastered in HD.

The Detroit native took to Instagram and Twitter to share the link to his YouTube channel where the videos are available to watch. One of the videos featured Dr. Dre, who was recently admitted to a hospital.

“I’d like to welcome y’all to 'The Eminem Show' Videos remastered in HD," Em captioned his Instagram post.



