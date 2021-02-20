close
Sat Feb 20, 2021
February 20, 2021

Eminem leaves fans excited with new collection of music videos

Sat, Feb 20, 2021

Marshall Mathers  Friday left his fans  excited when he  "welcomed" his fans to "Eminem Show".

The "Lose Yourself" rapper on Friday released a collection of his music videos remastered in HD.

The Detroit native took to Instagram and Twitter to share the link to his YouTube channel where the videos are available to watch. One of the videos featured Dr. Dre, who was recently admitted to a hospital.

“I’d like to welcome y’all to 'The Eminem Show' Videos remastered in HD," Em captioned his Instagram post.


