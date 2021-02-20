Kristen Bell gets candid about the ‘tireless work’ of frontline workers

Award winning actor Kristen Bell recently got candid about the importance of praising frontline workers for their selfless devotation and “tireless work” ethic during the pandemic.



The Frozen II star touched upon her thoughts during an interview with People magazine and was quoted saying, “I'd like to say I'm so grateful you are finally getting the recognition you deserve. I am in awe of the sacrifices you have made."

She even added, "more than words of gratitude, I want to make sure they are seeing tangible rewards for their acts of service. That can take many shapes. It might mean donating money to help send their kid to college or dropping off a coffee. Their tireless work deserves it all."

For those unversed, Bell’s knowledge on the importance of healthcare workers comes via her mother who was a nurse. She told the publication, "I learned how empowering it is to care for someone else and the importance of recognizing when you have to put others before yourself. My mother would come home with stories and I was able to glean that helping a person affects so much more than that one person.”

"It affects their families, their friends, their colleagues [and more]. If you help one person, you are actually helping 100 other people. We are like stones thrown in a pond — there is a massive ripple effect."