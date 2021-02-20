Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Atrangi Re’ release date announced

Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re will hit the screens in August 2021, it has confirmed.



Sara Ali Khan confirmed the release date on social media.

The film will hit the theatres on August 6, 2021.

The Simmba actress took to Instagram and shared a poster to confirm the release of Atrangi Re.

The film went on floors in March 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic had halted its shoot. Later, the makers of Atrangi Re resumed filming in last October.

Earlier, the makers of the film also confirmed the release of Atrangi Re.

"With theatres up and running, AtrangiRe is all set for a release this year. The AR Rahman musical will be hitting the screens on 6 August, 2021," Indian media reported quoting the statement the makers.