PSL 2021: Geo Super to live stream matches on website and mobile app

The mobile view of PSL live stream on Geo Super's app.

ISLAMABAD: All the matches of Pakistan Super League's sixth edition will be telecast live on TV and live streamed by Geo Super.

Pakistan’s premier sports channel has acquired the digital and broadcast rights of the tournament for its viewers.

Cricket fans will be able to watch the PSL 2021 live on Geo Supper's TV channel and catch all the action on its website and mobile app as well.

Geo Super will live stream all the PSL matches on its website and on its mobile app, which can be downloaded from Google's Play Store.

Meanwhile, the channel has also lined up exciting special programmes for the event in which sports analysts and former cricketers will give their analysis on the matches.

To watch PSL 2021 live, click here to be redirected to the Geo Super website: https://www.geosuper.tv/live

To follow PSL 2021 live on your smartphone, download the app from: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.snr.geosuper&hl=en&gl=US