Mawra Hocane shares a heartfelt post for her late grandmother

Pakistani star Mawra Hocane (Hussain) shared a heartfelt post for her grandmother, who died late on Friday night.



Mawra turned to Instagram and shared a sweet throwback photo with her ‘Bari Ammi’ and confirmed the death.

The Aangan actress wrote, “‘Inna lillah wa inna eleyhe rajioon’ The only grandparent I had for my whole life, the only person I spoke in Punjabi with, she taught all her grandchildren to speak in her language. She called me every other day & we’d speak briefly, I’d always tell her to pray for me & she’d always say that she did, she’d always blow a kiss end of the call & ask me if I heard it & I’d say yes.”

“She played ludo with us, she always won up until a few years ago when we started to outsmart her & she wouldn’t like it. She was so simple, so innocent & absolutely unaware of the world, one thing that remained prominent all these years was her love for my Nana & how much she missed him since he left, I hope you two are together now & happy,” Mawra went on to say.



She also urged her fans to pray for her grandmother.

“Pray for my Bari Ammi, I’ll always always smile to the memories we shared together, I think we had a good time together. Love you bari ammi.. till next time,” she concluded.