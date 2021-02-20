Kim Kardashian ‘sad’ after divorce with Kanye West but ‘ready to move on’

Fashion mogul Kim Kardashian has officially parted ways with her husband of seven years, Kanye West as she filed for a divorce on Friday.



Industry insiders have now spilled the beans about the actual reason why the supermodel decided to file for divorce with the rapper.

One grapevine revealed to People magazine that the fashion icon is surrounding herself with her family and is “ready to move on.”

A second source told the portal: "Kim is with her family today. She is doing okay. She is sad, but ready to move on."

They further shed light on how their marriage had been in shambles since a very long time: "Their marriage has been broken for a long time. Kim feels like she has done everything she can to save it. Filing for divorce is something she has been thinking about for a long time. She has also been dreading it. She really, really has done everything to avoid filing."

"Last year, she hoped they could somehow work things out. In the past few weeks though, it has been clear that they are done. Although, there is still love, they are just too different and have different visions for the future,” she added.