PSL 2021: Multan Sultans' complete squad, fixtures and match results

KARACHI: The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin from February 20 at the National Stadium.

This year, the entire season of the PSL is being played at two venues -Karachi and Lahore - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the schedule, timings and venues of Multan Sultans' matches:

Date Time Team Venue Results 21 Feb 7pm Islamabad United Karachi - 23 Feb 7pm Peshawar Zalmi Karachi - 26 Feb 3pm Lahore Qalandars Karachi -

27 Feb 2pm Karachi Kings Karachi

-

3 March 7pm Quetta Gladiators Karachi -

5 March 7pm Karachi Kings

Karachi -

7 March 2pm Quetta Gladiators Karachi -

12 March 3pm Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore

-

13 March 7pm Islamabad United

Lahore

-

16 March 7pm Lahore Qalandars

Lahore

-



Each team has five foreign players and 11 local ones in their 18-member squads.

Multan Sultans squad: Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr