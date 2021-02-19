close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
Sports

Web Desk
February 19, 2021

PSL 2021: Multan Sultans' complete squad, fixtures and match results

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 19, 2021
The logo of Multan Sultans

KARACHI: The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin from February 20 at the National Stadium.

This year, the entire season of the PSL is being played at two venues -Karachi and Lahore - due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the schedule, timings and venues of Multan Sultans' matches:

DateTimeTeamVenueResults
21 Feb7pmIslamabad UnitedKarachi-
23 Feb7pmPeshawar ZalmiKarachi-
26 Feb3pmLahore QalandarsKarachi-
27 Feb2pmKarachi KingsKarachi
-
3 March7pmQuetta GladiatorsKarachi-
5 March7pmKarachi Kings
Karachi-
7 March2pmQuetta GladiatorsKarachi-
12 March3pmPeshawar Zalmi
Lahore
-
13 March7pmIslamabad United
Lahore
-
16 March7pmLahore Qalandars
Lahore
-

Each team has five foreign players and 11 local ones in their 18-member squads.

Multan Sultans squad: Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr

