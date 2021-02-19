PSL 2021: Multan Sultans' complete squad, fixtures and match results

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The sixth edition of Pakistan Super League is scheduled to begin from February 20 at the National Stadium.
This year, the entire season of the PSL is being played at two venues -Karachi and Lahore - due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here's the schedule, timings and venues of Multan Sultans' matches:
|Date
|Time
|Team
|Venue
|Results
|21 Feb
|7pm
|Islamabad United
|Karachi
|-
|23 Feb
|7pm
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Karachi
|-
|26 Feb
|3pm
|Lahore Qalandars
|Karachi
|-
|27 Feb
|2pm
|Karachi Kings
|Karachi
|-
|3 March
|7pm
|Quetta Gladiators
|Karachi
|-
|5 March
|7pm
|Karachi Kings
|Karachi
|-
|7 March
|2pm
|Quetta Gladiators
|Karachi
|-
|12 March
|3pm
|Peshawar Zalmi
|Lahore
|-
|13 March
|7pm
|Islamabad United
|Lahore
|-
|16 March
|7pm
|Lahore Qalandars
|Lahore
|-
Each team has five foreign players and 11 local ones in their 18-member squads.
Multan Sultans squad: Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Chris Lynn, Sohail Khan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaib Ullah, Adam Lyth, Shahnawaz Dhani, Muhammad Umar, Imran Khan Sr