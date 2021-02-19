close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
Malaika Arora, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor enjoy dinner at her mother's home

Malaika Arora, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor enjoy dinner at her mother’s home

Bollywood star Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor visited the residence of former’s mother and enjoyed a family time together on Thursday night.

The Panipat actor and Malaika Arora were also joined by sister Amrita Arora for dinner at their mother’s house in Mumbai.

The Dabangg actress and beau Arjun were spotted together when they were leaving her mother's house after a family dinner.

Malaika can be seen sporting a grey sweatshirt with matching sweatpants.

Meanwhile, Arjun kept it completely casual for dinner.

