Meesha hails Priya Ramani’s ‘milestone victory’ over M.J Akbar in #MeToo case

Meesha Shafi has come out to congratulate Indian journalist Priya Ramani for her ‘milestone victory’ against former Union minister M.J Akbar.



The star took to Twitter to give a round of applause to the journalist and wrote, “Congratulations to #PriyaRamani as she wins defamation case filed against her by a powerful/influential predator! A milestone victory for the #MeToo movement in South Asia! We salute the courage with which you stood up to those in power.”

