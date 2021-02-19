Meesha hails Priya Ramani’s ‘milestone victory’ over M.J Akbar in #MeToo case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Meesha Shafi has come out to congratulate Indian journalist Priya Ramani for her ‘milestone victory’ against former Union minister M.J Akbar.
The star took to Twitter to give a round of applause to the journalist and wrote, “Congratulations to #PriyaRamani as she wins defamation case filed against her by a powerful/influential predator! A milestone victory for the #MeToo movement in South Asia! We salute the courage with which you stood up to those in power.”