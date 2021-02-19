close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
February 19, 2021

Meesha hails Priya Ramani’s ‘milestone victory’ over M.J Akbar in #MeToo case

Meesha Shafi has come out to congratulate Indian journalist Priya Ramani for her ‘milestone victory’ against former Union minister M.J Akbar.

The star took to Twitter to give a round of applause to the journalist and wrote, “Congratulations to #PriyaRamani as she wins defamation case filed against her by a powerful/influential predator!  A milestone victory for the #MeToo movement in South Asia! We salute the courage with which you stood up to those in power.”

Check it out below:


