Did you know Kareena Kapoor wanted a daughter during her first pregnancy?

Indian star Kareena Kapoor Kapoor, who is due to welcome her second child, wanted a baby girl while she was pregnant with son Taimur Ali Khan.



Kareena, who is expecting her second baby with Saif Ali Khan, had disclosed this in an interview before the birth of Taimur.

The Good Newwz actress and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016.

Kareena, in an interview with Indian media, got candid about the gender of her the first child and had reportedly expressed her desire to have baby daughter while she was pregnant with Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena had said it will make no difference to her if their firstborn is a girl or boy, however, she had disclosed that she would love to have a girl as she has done comparatively more for her parents than a son.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with superstar Aamir Khan.