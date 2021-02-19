close
Fri Feb 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
February 19, 2021

Shanaya Kapoor's belly dance to Shakira's 'Hips Don't Lie' breaks the internet

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 19, 2021

Shanaya Kapoor mesmerised fans with her stunning moves as she shared yet another belly dance video on Instagram.

The charming actress's sizzling dance to Shakira's Hips Don't Lie also won hearts of her pals Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor.

The actress has been  the talk of the town since she  made her Instagram account public. She attracted a large number of  followers in very short time with her mesmerising photos and videos. 

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Shanaya shared  a video of herself grooving to Shakira's popular track with her trainer Sanjana Muthreja. 

The actress captioned the video:  "Even though I didn’t breathe for 60 seconds straight, I always have the best time doing a drum solo with @sanjanamuthreja."

Shanaya Kapoor's  killer moves caught the attention of friends, family, and social media users who  lavishly praised the emerging star.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz