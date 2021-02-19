Shanaya Kapoor's belly dance to Shakira's 'Hips Don't Lie' breaks the internet

Shanaya Kapoor mesmerised fans with her stunning moves as she shared yet another belly dance video on Instagram.



The charming actress's sizzling dance to Shakira's Hips Don't Lie also won hearts of her pals Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor.



The actress has been the talk of the town since she made her Instagram account public. She attracted a large number of followers in very short time with her mesmerising photos and videos.



Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, Shanaya shared a video of herself grooving to Shakira's popular track with her trainer Sanjana Muthreja.

The actress captioned the video: "Even though I didn’t breathe for 60 seconds straight, I always have the best time doing a drum solo with @sanjanamuthreja."



Shanaya Kapoor's killer moves caught the attention of friends, family, and social media users who lavishly praised the emerging star.

