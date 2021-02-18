Ayushmann Khurrana teams up with Anubhav Sinha for film 'Anek'

Ayushmann Khurrana recounted benefits of his acting career

Ayushmann Khurrana has joined hands with director Anubhav Sinha yet again, to deliver another blockbuster titled Anek.

Expressing his excitement, the Dream Girl actor said, “I’m shooting a film in Shillong for the first time in my career!"

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the Ayushmann revealed, “Anek is giving me the opportunity to explore India and marvel at its beauty like never before. After Assam, I’m now at Shillong.

" I have incidentally been here before but I couldn’t explore it the way I wanted to. I’m shooting a film at this picturesque place for the first time in my life and I have to admit that I been blown away with how picture-perfect it is," he added.

Ayushmann while recounting benefits of his acting career detailed, “As actors, we are really fortunate to visit so many new places and make so many memories. Shillong’s beauty is truly unmatched and it’s really a hidden gem of our country that everyone should come and see. I’m lucky that Anek has brought me to a place that I will never forget.”