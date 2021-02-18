Jamie Spears’s pal rallies in support of ‘protective but not overbearing’ father

A friend of Britney Spears’s dad, Jamie Spears has come forward to voice his support for the “protective but not overbearing” dad.



While many find Jamie to be a very controlling man, his pal Kelly feels the opposite. During his interview with Metro UK Kelly claimed, “He wasn’t present in the studio partly because I think the people she was working with; Max Martin, myself, Dr Luke, Benny Blanco – people who had worked with her for a while. It was kind of a family vibe so there was no reason to be cautious or guarded.”

“It was a huge event with fire breathers and contortionists and all the Circus cool things. Britney gets the best as you can imagine,’ he recalled, describing it as ‘probably the most insane party I’ve been to ever. I went into the VIP section and she was standing there with her father, everyone was crowding her and saying hello. It was kind of intense and so he was introducing her to people one by one and making sure it wasn’t too hectic for her.”

“So in that way he was more of a protective father than being overbearing. Any father in that position at a party and your daughter’s the most famous person in the world, you kind of want to stand guard and make sure she’s OK.”

Claude even went as far as to challenge the notion that Britney didn’t have any control over her career and claimed, “She absolutely had control of the music. She had really powerful, smart creative people around her but she was handpicking the songs that she wanted to do and that’s how Circus got chosen.”