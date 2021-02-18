Games Of Thrones' Kit Harington and Rose Leslie look smitten during their first outing with newborn

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who won hearts with their stellar performance in 'Game Of Thrones', looked happy as they took a walk with their baby boy on Thursday.



Kit - who mesmerised fan as Jon Snow in the fantasy epic - was beaming a big smile as he walked along holding hand of his wife Rose, who played Ygritte in the hit HBO series.



The new parents were all smiles as they stepped out for a stroll with their child in London.

The 34-year-old actor was sported jeans and a khaki T-shirt. He also wore black jacket, with a grey scarf wrapped around his neck.

On the other hand, his sweetheart Rose dazzled in gorgeous grey jumper and a long green coat that fell down to her shins. Both the stars wore protective face masks.

The new mom, 34, carried their newborn in a sling, with her little one wrapped up and hugged closely to her chest.

Kit Harington and Leslie got married in 2018 in a stunning ceremony in Scotland, where their 'Game Of Thrones' co-stars, including Sophie Turner, joined them.