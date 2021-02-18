Babar Azam one of most expensive players with base price of £100,000 on the Hundred draft list

Pakistani cricket captain Babar Azam. Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistani cricket skipper Babar Azam is among the most expensive players on The Hundred tournament's draft list with a base price of £100,000.

The Hundred cricket tournament is set to take place in the United Kingdom.

The players’ draft will be held on Monday, February 22, with over 500 players, including 253 international cricketers in line for 28 available slots in eight teams. Among them, 36 are from Pakistan.



Other players in the same bracket include Shakin Al Hasan, Quinton de Kock, Lockie Ferguson, Jason Holder, Tamim Iqbal, Kieorn Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Kagiso Rabada and David Warner.

Pakistan’s former captain Shahid Afridi is in the group of the second-most expensive players who have a reserved price of £80,000.

The trio of Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, and Wahab Riaz has reserved a price fixed of £60,000, while Hassan Ali has a minimum price of £48,000.

All-rounder Hussain Talat, Waqas Maqsood, Imad Wasim and Fakhar Zaman are also on the players' list for the Hundreds draft with a reserved price of £40,000. Bilal Asif is on the list with a reserved price of £32,000.

At least 25 Pakistani players, including Sharjeel Khan, are on the players' draft list without any reserved prices fixed for them.

Other players from Pakistan who are named in the list for the players' draft of The Hundred include Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ammad Butt, Zafar Gohar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Usama Mir, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari, Haris Sohail, Aamir Yamin and Yasir Shah.

It is worth mentioning that Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Aamir were already retained by Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirit from next year’s draft after the inaugural edition of the tournament was postponed for a year due to Covid19.