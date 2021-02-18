Dua Lipa named among Time magazine’s Next 100 Most Influential People

Music icon Dua Lipa hit another milestone as she has been named one of the next 100 most influential people in the world for 2021 by Time Magazine.

Sharing her feelings, the 25-year-old singer said that her appearance on the cover is a ‘true honour’.

She also unveiled her Time cover on Twitter, looking extra-glamorous in a floaty pink outfit and heels as they dubbed her a ‘pop prodigy’.

Dua tweeted: ‘Thank you @TIME and @kylieminogue for your kind words. ‘A true honour being on the cover #Time100Next, shot by Micaiah Carter, styling by Lorenzo Posocco, hair by Jen Atkin Hair makeup Samantha Lau, nails by Kimmie Kyees.’

Dua Lipa’s profile feature in the magazine was also penned by pop legend Kylie Minogue, who had high praise for the young 'shining star', saying: ‘Her achievements are all the more remarkable given that she is 25 years of age.