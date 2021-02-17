Larry King’s estranged widow defies his 'updated' will

Larry King left all his belongings and estate to be divided amongst his five children

Larry King left behind a hand-written will that has turned his widow Shawn Southwick’s world upside down.



On 23rd Jan, the American television and radio host died at the age of 87. King left behind an exclusive handwritten will that excluded his widow from inheriting anything from his gigantic fortune.

King divorced Southwick in 2019 after 22 years of marriage. The widow claims that despite the divorce getting finalized, the pair were trying to reconcile and make things work. Shawn even revealed that once King’s health started taking a turn, she took care of the business meetings.

The 61-year-old widow urged that she had “the most knowledge” about King’s assets and how he wished to contribute them. Shawn contested the updated will blatantly and refused to believe that’s what her husband wanted.

King instead left his belongings and estate to be divided amongst his five children.

His will reads, "This is my Last Will & Testament, It should replace all previous writings. In the event of my death, any day after the above date I want 100% [placed above illegible cross-out] of my funds to be divided equally among my children Andy, Chaia, Larry Jr., Chance & Cannon."