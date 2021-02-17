Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain appears before ED in money laundering case

Indian stars Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin Armaan Jain appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged money laundering case.



Armaan was snapped arriving at ED office on Wednesday morning to record his statement in money laundering case.

Jain is also an actor and made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil.

The actor has been summoned by the investigating agency in connection with alleged money laundering case.

This is the second time Armaan has been summoned by the agency.

Before this, the actor was summoned to appear before the ED last week, however, citing some personal reasons, Jain did not appear.

Armaan, is son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Reema Kapoor and lives with his mother in the South Mumbai residence.

There were also reports that the ED conducted raid at Jain’s Peddar Road residence but ended their search in a couple of hours due to the death of Rajiv Kapoor.