Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie blessed with baby boy

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie - known for their roles in Game Of Thrones - have welcomed their first child.

They are glad to become first-time parents. The HBO stars are yet to announce the name of heir new arrival.



Last year in September, the celebrity couple confirmed that they were expecting their first baby.

Rumours of a romance between the pair first started in 2012, but they're thought to have split up briefly. They got back together in 2016.



The former Game Of Thrones co-stars celebrated their two-year wedding last summer, after tying the knot in lavish style back in June 2018.

They tied the knot Scotland. Their co-stars, including Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), were in attendance.



Rose shot to fame with her role of Ygritte in Game Of Thrones where she met Kit, 34, who played love interest and reluctant hero Jon Snow.

