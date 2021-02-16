close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 16, 2021

Ariana Grande gives back love to fans following Valentine's Day

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 16, 2021

Ariana Grande decided to give back some of the love to her fans this Valentine’s Day.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the singer shared a photo of a pile of white roses and petals surrounded by candle lights.

"Sending sm love," she wrote.

"Hope everyone had a nice Valentine's Day," along with a smiley face.

This is her first Valentine's Day since getting engaged to Dalton Gomez.

The two have largely kept their relationship under wraps, having dated last January with things getting serious while quarantining together in New York amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Take a look:


