Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in her latest dazzling snap in black outfit

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, looked gorgeous in her latest photoshoot in all-black outfit.
The actress posted her stunning snap from the latest photoshoot in Instagram story.
She looked nothing short of a vision in the all-black outfit.
Meanwhile, Esra took to Instagram and shared a video clip wherein she enjoys snowfall from the window of her house.
The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans.