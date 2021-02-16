Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in her latest dazzling snap in black outfit

close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 16, 2021

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 16, 2021

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, looked gorgeous in her latest photoshoot in all-black outfit.

The actress posted her stunning snap from the latest photoshoot in Instagram story.

She looked nothing short of a vision in the all-black outfit.

Meanwhile, Esra took to Instagram and shared a video clip wherein she enjoys snowfall from the window of her house.

The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans.

