Tue Feb 16, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
February 16, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput co-star Sandeep Nahar allegedly commits suicide

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 16, 2021
Sushant Singh Rajput co-star Sandeep Nahar allegedly commits suicide

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Akshay Kumar’s co-star Sandeep Nahar allegedly died by suicide on Monday.

He worked in Sushant starrer MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Akshay Kumar's Kesari.

Sandeep Nahar’s wife informed police that they recovered her husband’s body with two others in a hanging condition.

Before taking the extreme step, Nahar shared a disturbing video on his Facebook handle a long suicide note.

He said in the suicide note that he was going to die by suicide, adding that no one from his family should be made responsible for his actions.

According to Indian media, Nahar had been going through a lot of personal as well as professional problems.

