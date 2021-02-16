close
Tue Feb 16, 2021
Web Desk
February 16, 2021

Danish Taimoor's 38th birthday: Ayeza Khan and kids enjoy sweet celebration at home

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 16, 2021

Pakistan's popular  showbiz star  Danish Taimoor celebrated his 38th birthday with his wife Ayeza Khan and their children at home on Tuesday (February 16, 2021).

The much-loved celebrity couple, who married back in 2014, enjoyed the blissful moments at home with their kids. Danish Taimoor cut the creamy cake with them.

The actor turned to Instagram on Tuesday and shared the video of sweet celebration. Ayeza Khan was looking stunning in sleeping dress, while her hubby opted for a casual outfit.

Fans and friends also sent love and prayers Danish Taimoor on his auspicious occasion.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are certainly relationship goals. In the video, they can be seen clapping and smiling from ear-to-ear.

