Mon Feb 15, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 15, 2021

Ayeza Khan goes makeup free in latest photo

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 15, 2021

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan left jaws dropped when she shared a natural photo of herself on Instagram.

In the photo, the Mehar Posh star can be seen posing for a mirror selfie.

The stunner showed off her natural face, looking absolutely glowy.

Fans were just as stunned with her beauty as comments were flooded with heart emojis.

Take a look:



