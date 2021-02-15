Ayeza Khan goes makeup free in latest photo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan left jaws dropped when she shared a natural photo of herself on Instagram.
In the photo, the Mehar Posh star can be seen posing for a mirror selfie.
The stunner showed off her natural face, looking absolutely glowy.
Fans were just as stunned with her beauty as comments were flooded with heart emojis.
Take a look: