Mon Feb 15, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 15, 2021

Madame Tussauds give Meghan Markle's wax statue baby bump, send kangaroo kisses to couple

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 15, 2021

Madame Tussauds in Sydney have decided to new of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's pregnancy by giving a little makeover to the former actress’s wax statue.

In honour of her pregnancy, a baby bump was added to the wax figure and was transferred to a nearby zoo where it was pictured having an interaction with kangaroos.

The kangaroos could be seen sniffing and giving little kisses to the Duchess of Sussex's blossoming belly.

"The news has us very excited, and we couldn’t think of a better way to say congratulations than by sending kangaroo kisses the royal family’s way," a spokesperson for Madame Tussauds Sydney said on Monday.

Take a look:



