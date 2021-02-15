Kareena Kapoor sends love to her father Randhir Kapoor on his 74th birthday

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan penned down a sweet birthday note for her father Randhir Kapoor, who turned 74 on Monday, February 15.



Sharing a throwback photo of her father from his young age, the Good Newwz actress showered love on him and wrote, “Handsomest, funniest, wittiest, warmest, strongest and bestest... Happy Birthday Pap” followed by heart emoticon.

Fans were quick to drop birthday wishes for Randhir on Kareena’s post.

Kareena’s best friend Amrita Arora commented “Happy birthday uncle” with heart emoticon.

Earlier, Kareena’s sister Karisma also took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with father and extended birthday wishes to him.

She wrote, “Papa you are my Valentine #staystrongstayhealthy”