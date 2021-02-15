Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s pregnancy announcement was a nod to Diana

Prince Harry honoured his late mother Princess Diana as he and wife Meghan Markle announced they were expecting their second child on Valentine's Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s announcement about the pregnancy came on Valentine’s Day, which was a nod to the late Princess of Wales.

Royal Editor at Large at Harper’s Bazaar, Omid Scobie pointed out the subtle tribute the pair paid to Diana who also announced her second pregnancy [with Prince Harry] on Valentine’s Day, exactly 37 years ago.

Sharing a newspaper clipping from February 14, 1984, Scobie wrote: "A touching tribute announcing for the Sussexes to announce their exciting news on #ValentinesDay It was exactly 37 years ago that Princess Diana shared with the world that she was pregnant with Prince Harry."



