Royal family 'delighted' about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pregnancy announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took the world by storm after announcing they are expecting their second child.

While fans were over the moon to find out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be welcoming another baby, the members of the British royal family were also ‘delighted.’

A statement released by the Buckingham Palace, per Harper’s Bazaar, said: "Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and entire family [are] 'delighted' and wish them well."

A source also told the outlet that the couple had informed the royals about their pregnancy before they broke the news to the entire world.

The couple revealed the big news about their second child on Valentine's Day, saying another baby royal is on the way. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement on Sunday.