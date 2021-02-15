Prince Harry, Meghan’s pregnancy portrait photographer dubs them ‘absolute soulmates’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all over the headlines since they made their pregnancy announcement with an endearing photo of themselves.



A longtime friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Misan Harriman, who was the photographer of the stunning monochrome shot heaped praises on the pair.

In an interview with the British Vogue, Harriman revealed how the iconic photo, taken via iPad remotely, represented the pair’s unconditional love for each other.

"With the tree of life behind them and the garden representing fertility, life and moving forward, they didn't need any direction, because they are, and always have been, waltzing through life together as absolute soulmates," he said.

"When you see people who have the connection that they have, it's like reading the pages of a book,” he went on to say.

"To be asked to help share this absolute joy after such an unimaginable loss and heartache is a marker of true friendship. Meg reminded me that had I not introduced her to a mutual friend then she wouldn't have met Harry. I'm grateful for whatever small part I played,” he said.

This comes after he earlier congratulated the couple after their pregnancy announcement was made. "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!" he wrote on Twitter.