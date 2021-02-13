close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
February 13, 2021

Katrina Kaif slays in 'shades of blue': Check out recent photo

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 13, 2021
Katrina Kaif paired a light blue cardigan with a quirky pin-detail on the front in recent snap

Katrina Kaif has always been at the top of her fashion game.

The Indian beauty was at it again in an ethereal picture wherein she looked as gorgeous as ever.

In her recent snaps, Katrina paired a light blue cardigan with a quirky pin-detail on the front.

She completed her look with a pair of denim jeans and let hair fall on the sides of her face in soft waves.

Kat's makeup seemed to go perfectly with her casual look. She captioned the photos, "Shades of ......"

Check out Katrina's post here

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently Katrina along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter was shooting in Udaipur for Phone Bhoot.

