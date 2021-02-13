Iqra Aziz becomes top Twitter trend after stellar performance in 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3'

Iqra Aziz has been garnering massive fame over performance in 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3'

Fans of Iqra Aziz are singing praises of her intense and compelling performance in Geo TV's Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.



As the first episode of the hit franchise's third installment went on-air on Friday, Aziz has been garnering massive fame over her exceptional acting prowess.

So much so, that she even became the number 1 trend on Twitter.

Take a look at what Twitter had to say about Iqra Aziz's performance in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3

Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 features an gripping love story with Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan in lead roles.

After a successful two runs, the show has been renewed for its third season.

Earlier, the serial's OST sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan had taken the internet by storm.