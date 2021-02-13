close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
February 13, 2021

Iqra Aziz becomes top Twitter trend after stellar performance in 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3'

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 13, 2021

Iqra Aziz has been garnering massive fame over performance in 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3'

Fans of Iqra Aziz are singing praises of her intense and compelling performance in Geo TV's  Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.

As the first episode of the hit franchise's third installment went on-air on Friday, Aziz has been garnering massive fame over her exceptional acting prowess.

So much so, that she even became the number 1 trend on Twitter.

Take a look at what Twitter had to say about Iqra Aziz's performance in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3

Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 features an gripping love story with Iqra Aziz and Feroze Khan in lead roles.

After a successful two runs, the show has been renewed for its third season.

Earlier, the serial's OST sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan had taken the internet by storm.

Latest News

More From TV&Showbiz