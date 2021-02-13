Syra Yousuf, Atif Aslam announce plans for ‘Raat’ music video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani model Syra Yousuf has decided to join hands with renowned singer Atif Aslam for a mesmerizing collaboration with Raat.
As of now only a trailer has been released but Raat’s soulful melody has already begun to tug at the heartstrings of fans.
Atif Alsam himself has taken to Twitter to showcase a tiny teaser for the upcoming piece and its coming soon to YouTube.