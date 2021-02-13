close
Sat Feb 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 13, 2021

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding was almost hit with a wild catastrophe

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 13, 2021
Priyanka Chopra narrated the chaos that broke out the day of her Mehendi ceremony

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were all over the news back in 2018 owing to their extravagant nuptials.

But what was happening behind closed doors, was not all too pleasant, as revealed by the 38-year-old Quantico actor in her promotional interview with E! News for her new memoir, Unfinished.

The Baywatch star narrated the chaos that broke out the day of her Mehendi ceremony that almost ruined all her plans

The actor revealed she had impaled her foot on a jagged shard of wood sticking up from the floor of the bathroom. After hearing her screams, Nick, her assistant and security rushed to help her.  Making sure he big doesn't get affected, Chopra was quick to find a solution and sprayed the injury with perfume.

"I was like, 'No one is going to rain on this parade’. ‘That is not going to happen. I do not allow it!'" she said.

She further dished details claiming that she performed on stage heels later that night for the Mehendi ceremony, unbothered by the wound.

Latest News

More From Entertainment