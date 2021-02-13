Nicole Kidman assaulted by a man at an opera show: report

Nicole Kidman was allegedly 'swatted' by a man at the opera in Sydney last month where she went to watch ‘The Merry Widow’ with her husband Keith Urban.

The alleged altercation took place when the Academy award-winning actress was enjoying a night out at the opera in Australia. The man reportedly became annoyed at the actress and her husband Keith Urban when they gave the performance a standing ovation.



Nicole and Keith – along with most of the audience – were giving a standing ovation at the end of the show when the man sat behind them asked them to sit down.

The Sydney Morning Herald, citing a source, reported: 'Keith explained they were giving a standing ovation, a sign of appreciation for the show, and carried on clapping and standing.'

The man is then alleged to have “swatted” the 53-year-old star with his program, before Keith then accused him of 'assaulting his wife'.

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban were then escorted out of the Opera House, and security dealt with the man sitting behind them.