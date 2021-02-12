close
Fri Feb 12, 2021
February 12, 2021

Photos: Mahira Khan details 'wild' adventures in the African savannah

Fri, Feb 12, 2021
Photos: Mahira Khan details 'wild' adventures in the African savannah

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently jetted off to the African savannah and let fans in on her ‘wild adventures’ with a collection of shots that sum up the beauty of nature perfectly.

The pictures included cloud formations, breathtaking sunsets, and even BTS snaps from a guided safari tour.

Her first post included an extract from an Urdu poem that read,  "Jahan bhi azaad rooh ki jhalak parey, samajhna wo mera ghar hai," (Wherever you sight a free spirit, realize that it's my home)

The second included a short realization that tugged at the heartstrings of fans with its caption, "Feeling at home in the wild."

The third contained candid snaps of a beautiful sunset and sent Mariah's heats into a frenzy of 'thankfulness' and made her feel 'swell'.


