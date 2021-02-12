Photos: Mahira Khan details ‘wild’ adventures in the African savannah

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan recently jetted off to the African savannah and let fans in on her ‘wild adventures’ with a collection of shots that sum up the beauty of nature perfectly.
The pictures included cloud formations, breathtaking sunsets, and even BTS snaps from a guided safari tour.
Her first post included an extract from an Urdu poem that read, "Jahan bhi azaad rooh ki jhalak parey, samajhna wo mera ghar hai," (Wherever you sight a free spirit, realize that it's my home)
The second included a short realization that tugged at the heartstrings of fans with its caption, "Feeling at home in the wild."
The third contained candid snaps of a beautiful sunset and sent Mariah's heats into a frenzy of 'thankfulness' and made her feel 'swell'.