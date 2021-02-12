YouTuber Zaid Ali takes social media by storm with news of Yumna Ali’s pregnancy

YouTuber Zaid Ali has overtaken social media with one of the cutest pregnancy announcements of 2021.

The YouTuber took to Instagram to showcase the news and his wife Yumna Ali featured alongside as the star of the occasion.

His post contained a heartwarming note that read, “First I was alone… Then I found you. Tin Allah blessed us with a child. Now I have everything.”

