Taylor Swift, boyfriend Joe Alwyn take relationship to the next level by renting house

Taylor Swift and her beau Joe Alwyn seem to be getting really serious about each other as the couple is reportedly renting a home in London together.

According to The Sun, the lovebirds, of four years, have decided to stay in England amid the Covid-19 lockdown as the 30-year-old singer "doesn't think jetting around is the right thing to be doing".

In turn, the couple is said to be renting a £5.5million home in north London from a famous British rock star.

"They keep things extremely quiet together... but the fact they've decided to share a home for the first time is a pretty clear sign that they're the real deal now," the source said.

"They've been there for most of lockdown. Taylor doesn't think jetting around the world is the right thing to be doing. She wants to stick to the rules, and doing that together just made sense for them."

The source clarified that the couple's London pad isn't permanent she has homes in America, but that being in the UK "works for now".