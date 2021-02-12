Sarmad Khoosat's 'Zindagi Tamasha' will not be winning any Oscars this year

Sarmad Khoosat’s directorial 'Zindagi Tamasha' was not selected to go forth by the voting committee

The hopes of Pakistani filmmaker Sarmad Khoosat bringing an Oscar home is sadly out of the window.



On February 5, The Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Sciences released the shortlisted films for each category.

Unfortunately, Khoosat’s directorial film Zindagi Tamasha was not selected to go forth through the first phase of voting by the committee.

Initially, the film was chosen for the International Feature Film Award category in 93rd Academy Awards.

The Pakistani Oscar committee for 2020 that selected the film was chaired by Oscar and Emmy award-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

Apart from her, the committee consisted of big names from the industry such as Faisal Kapadia, Asad-ul-Haq, Hamza Bangash, Syed Muhammad Ahmed, Mehwish Hayat, Hasan Shehreyar Yasin, Asim Abbasi, Arshad Mahmud, and Jamal Shah.

Zindagi Tamasha was not released in the country, despite being filmed in Lahore.

Meanwhile, the final winners of 2021 will be announced in Oscar Ceremony on April 25.

