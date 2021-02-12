Gina Carano removed from 'The Mandalorian' over social media posts

Gina Carano has been removed from the cast of “The Mandalorian”, over social media posts that drew parallels between the persecution of Jews in Nazi Germany and current hate towards people with different political views.

The announcement was made by Lucasfilm, the Walt Disney Co-owned movie studio on Wednesday.



“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a Lucasfilm spokesperson said in a statement.

“Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,” the statement added.

Neither Carano or her representatives could be reached immediately for a comment.