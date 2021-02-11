PSL 2021: PCB finalises SOPs for crowd attending matches

SOPs will be approved by the NCOC and the health ministry

E-ticketing website opens pre-booking for PSL matches

PCB expected to increase ticket prices for the PSL matches

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalised the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the limited crowd that will be attending the Pakistan Super League matches, sources told Geo News on Thursday.

Sources say that the country's cricket regulator has sent the SOPs to the Ministry of Health and the National Command and Operation Centre for approval.



The officials said that the PCB will announce the SOPs once they are approved by the ministry and the NCOC.

On the other hand, the PCB has also decided to increase the ticket prices for the PSL 6, with booking for the tickets expected to start from tomorrow.



However, the e-ticketing website that the PCB had partnered with for the sale of the tickets, has now allowed cricket lovers to pre-book their seats for the upcoming matches of the country’s premier T20 tournament.

PSL 2021 tickets will be sold online only: PCB



The PCB has signed an agreement with an e-ticketing platform for the sale of tickets of the PSL’s sixth edition which commences at the National Stadium in Karachi from February 20, said a statement issued by the authority this week.

The statement was issued after the NCOC had last week permitted the PCB to allow a limited number of spectators in the stadiums during PSL with strict COVID-19 SOPs, including social distancing.

“With a socially distant seating plan cricket fans can now be a part of the game again as both HBL PSL 6 venues Karachi and Lahore will have 20% of the total seating capacity of the stadiums available for the spectators," the cricket board said in the statement.

As announced by the PCB last week, around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed access inside the stadium per match day, while around 5,500 will be able to attend each match day at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The sixth edition of the league will be played between February and March in Karachi and Lahore.



In the opening match on February 20, defending champions Karachi Kings will face 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators.

The matches will continue in Karachi till March 7 before the action shifts to Lahore for the second phase from March 10 when Peshawar Zalmi will face Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium.