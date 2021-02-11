close
Thu Feb 11, 2021
TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
February 11, 2021

Sanjay Dutt, wife Maanayata celebrate 13th wedding anniversary

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 11, 2021
Sanjay Dutt, wife Maanayata celebrate 13th wedding anniversary

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt and wife Maanayata Dutt are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary today, February 11.

The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor took to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with wifey alongwith a special wish for her.

Sanjay wrote, “11.02.2008. Loved you then. Love you even more now @maanayata. Happy anniversary” followed by heart emoji.

Maanayata also took to photo-video sharing platform and posted a throwback photo from their wedding and said, “Another year of fully accepting the dark and the light within each other... another year of holding on together......happy anniversary to my best grip in this world #love #grace #positivity #dutts #throwback #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

Sanjay and Maanayata got married on February 11, 2008 in a private ceremony.

They are parents to twins - son Shahraan and daughter Iqra.

