Nida Yasir pens down heartfelt note for mother Fehmida Nasreen

Famous TV host Nida Yasir penned down a heartfelt note for mother Fehmida Nasreen, who passed away on Monday.



Nida took to Instagram and shared throwback photos of her mom and wrote, "Pal pal yad aegi meri maa. dusre k kaam ane wali meri maa. (You will always be remembered my mother. She was the lady who always serves others)”.

She also prayed for her mother saying “Allah meri maa ko janat me Ala muqam den Ameen (May Allah grant my mother a better place in Jannat)”.

On Monday, Nida took to photo-video sharing platform and confirmed her mother has left for heavenly abode.

Nida wrote, “Our lovely strong and fighter mother left us alone.”