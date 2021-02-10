Here's the schedule, timings for Pak vs SA T20 series

— Twitter

Pakistan will face South Africa in a three-match T20 series from tomorrow (Thursday)in Lahore after the Men In Green defeated the Proteas in a Test series.



Pakistan had whitewashed South Africa 2-0 in the Test series and they remain confident, while Proteas are eager to make amends in the shortest format.

Here is the schedule for the series:

1st T20I - February 11 - Thursday - 3:30pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

2nd T20I - February 13 - Saturday - 3:30pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

3rd T20I - February 14 - Sunday - 3:30pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

The toss for each match will take place at 3pm - half an hour before the first ball, which is the standard in international cricket, according to Geo Super.