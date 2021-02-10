Here's the schedule, timings for Pak vs SA T20 series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan will face South Africa in a three-match T20 series from tomorrow (Thursday)in Lahore after the Men In Green defeated the Proteas in a Test series.
Pakistan had whitewashed South Africa 2-0 in the Test series and they remain confident, while Proteas are eager to make amends in the shortest format.
Here is the schedule for the series:
1st T20I - February 11 - Thursday - 3:30pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
2nd T20I - February 13 - Saturday - 3:30pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
3rd T20I - February 14 - Sunday - 3:30pm at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
The toss for each match will take place at 3pm - half an hour before the first ball, which is the standard in international cricket, according to Geo Super.